BJP Youth Wing's Big Hyderabad Protest After Job Exam's Questions Leaked

BJP's youth wing BJYM staged a protest outside the commission's office in Hyderabad

BJP supporters today held a massive protest outside the Hyderabad office of Telangana State Public Service Commission after a question paper leak forced cancellation of a job recruitment exam.

Nine people have been arrested for alleged involvement in leaking the question paper. The exam was to be conducted to fill up 833 posts in the state engineering department.

Among those arrested are five Telangana government employees. It is alleged that an assistant section officer stole the password of the section officer. He then allegedly teamed up with a network administrator, copied the question paper onto a pen drive and took printouts.

A job aspirant reportedly paid Rs 13.5 lakh for the question paper.

A government Hindi teacher identified as Renuka was also allegedly involved. She had been recruited earlier through an exam also conducted by the state public service commission, and police are probing if she used unfair means to clear it.

Among those arrested in a police constable who was offered the question paper, but refused. He has been arrested for not revealing the crime.

The commission is also probing if there were irregularities in other job recruitment exams conducted recently.

Leaders of the BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, today took out a protest march and demonstrated outside the public service commission's office, demanding the immediate resignation of the commission's chairperson.