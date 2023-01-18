Caught On Camera: Telangana BJP Chief's Son Assaults Student In College

Bhagirath Bhagirath Sai has claimed that Sriram had misbehaved with his classmate's sister.

A case was registered against Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son yesterday for allegedly assaulting a fellow student at a private college in Hyderabad.'

The case was registered against Mr Kumar's son Bandi Bhagirath Sai based on a complaint filed by Mahindra University - where both the men study - after videos of the alleged assault went viral.

The viral video shows Bhagirath slapping Sriram repeatedly on the college premises. Another man, apparently Bhagirath's friend, is also seen assaulting the student.

The second video shows Sriram being abused and thrashed by Bhagirath and about five-six other students at his hostel room. Bhagirath, surrounded by other men, is seen punching Sriram in his face. Later, others also assault the student.

Late last evening, Bandi Sanjay Kumar's office also released a video in which Sriram is seen confessing that he had misbehaved with the girl, so he was beaten up by Bhagirath and some other students.

Sriram said he had sent an objectionable text to the sister of Bhagirath's friend and when the minister's son approached him to discuss the matter he misbehaved with him too. "Bhagirath slapped me because I had misbehaved with him and the girl," he says.

Sriram claimed it the incident took place about two months ago and that they had reached a compromise after that. "It is a useless video. Please stop using it," he said.

The state BJP chief alleged it was a conspiracy by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a bid to settle "political scores".

"Students fight and patch up, they should keep children out of politics. The complaint was filed by the university at the behest of the Chief Minister because he wants to silence me," he said.

A senior police official told NDTV that they are not sure about the date of the video and that they are looking into the complaint filed by the university and the viral videos.