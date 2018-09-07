Amid Poll Buzz, KCR Says No Tie-Up; BJP Retorts, Fine With Us: 10 Facts

Telangana's KCR cited "political fragility" in the state as a reason for wanting early polls. (PTI)

New Delhi: After preparing the ground for early polls by dissolving the assembly, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ruled out any alliance with the BJP. BJP sources responded with political-speak for "your loss, not ours". BJP leaders said last night, after Mr Rao's press conference, that the party is ready to contest "all 119 seats" in the state. Yesterday, Mr Rao, or KCR as he is mostly called, declared that the Telangana assembly would be dissolved eight months before schedule, and the state will have early elections.