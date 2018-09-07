Live Updates: Election Commission To Discuss Early Polls In Telangana

New Delhi:
The Election Commission will meet today to discuss early polls in Telangana after the assembly was dissolved by the state cabinet, headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The poll panel will reportedly examine the possibility of holding elections in the state along with other states going to polls by December.
Telangana was scheduled to go to polls in June next year, but yesterday, after days of hinting at such a step, Chief Minister KCR asked the Governor to dissolve the assembly. The move is seen as an effort to keep the Telangana Rashtra Samiti's vote base intact and avoid a clash with the Lok Sabha polls which is also scheduled for the middle of next year.
Here are the live updates on the decision on early polls in Telangana:
K Chandrashekhar Rao met Governor ESL Narsimhan yesterday and submitted his government's recommendation for dissolving the Telangana Assembly.
Asked about the possibility of elections by the end of the year, the official said, "Issues like festivals, examinations and weather conditions will be discussed before arriving at a final conclusion."
The Election Commission will meet at noon today to discuss the early elections in Telangana
The Congress party yesterday indicated that state-level elections in Telangana may not be possible before next year.
The BJP has ruled out the possibility of any tie up with the ruling party in the state, with a BJP leader telling NDTV that it would be a triangular contest, where the BJP will contest all 117 seats.
The Telangana chief minister, popularly known as KCR, announced the names of 100 candidates yesterday. He will formally launch the party's election campaign with a public meeting at Husnabad in Siddipet district on Friay. This will be the first of 100 public meetings planned by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti over the next 50 days