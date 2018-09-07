Live Updates: Election Commission To Discuss Early Polls In Telangana

K Chandrashekar Rao yesterday recommended the dissolution of the Telangana assembly

The Election Commission will meet today to discuss early polls in Telangana after the assembly was dissolved by the state cabinet, headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The poll panel will reportedly examine the possibility of holding elections in the state along with other states going to polls by December.

Telangana was scheduled to go to polls in June next year, but yesterday, after days of hinting at such a step, Chief Minister KCR asked the Governor to dissolve the assembly. The move is seen as an effort to keep the Telangana Rashtra Samiti's vote base intact and avoid a clash with the Lok Sabha polls which is also scheduled for the middle of next year.

Here are the live updates on the decision on early polls in Telangana: