Alcoholic Man, Addicted To Porn, Kills 12-Year-Old Daughter For Resisting Rape

A porn addict, alcoholic father allegedly killed his 12-year-old daughter for resisting rape in Telangana, the police said.

The family had moved a fortnight ago from the Mahubabad district of Telangana to Miyapur in Hyderabad. On June 7, the 12-year-old girl said she wanted to return to Mahbubabad and left the house. Her father picked her up from a local grocery (kirana) store at around 10 am store and said he would take her to her mother, the cops said.

The man took his daughter to a forest area and is seen on CCTV footage parking it in an isolated area, around 10:02:50 and taking her inside the area. He allegedly tried to rape her. The 12-year-old screamed and threatened to tell her mother.

The man pushed her to the ground and the girl suffered injuries and started bleeding, the Miyapur police said. He later hit her with a stone, leaving her to die.

Eleven minutes later, he came back to check if she was dead. He then went home and changed his red shirt with a white one and told his wife that their daughter was missing. On the same day, the man filed a missing complaint, requesting the cops to find his daughter, the police said.

Almost a week later on June 13, a decomposed body was found in the forest in Miyapur. The police started investigating and found clues from CCTV footage, which showed the man entering the forest with his daughter and leaving alone.

He confessed to killing his daughter and was later arrested. ACP Narasimha Rao said the father had confessed to killing his daughter to an elder in his native tribal habitat and had been advised to surrender, at around the same time the police had suspected his role in the killing of his daughter.