After Accused In Sons' Murder Gets Bail, Telangana Man Kills Himself

Police suspect that Nagesh was worried that the accused may harm him (Representational)

Depressed over the accused in the murder of his two sons getting bail, a man in Telangana's Nizamabad town committed suicide, police said on Tuesday.

Nagesh Yadav (45) killed himself by hanging at his house hours after the accused in the murder of his sons were released from jail on Monday.

He resorted to the extreme step when he was alone in his bed room. His wife, who was in another room, alerted the neighbours after he did not respond to the knocks. They broke the door to find him hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police suspect that Nagesh was worried that the accused may harm him and his third son.

Mr Nagesh's two sons, Pavan Yadav (21) and Narsingh Yadav (19), were stabbed to death by a group of youngsters in a clash during a cricket match. The fight broke out between two teams over match rules. The rivals allegedly attacked the two brothers with a dagger. The incident occurred on July 21.

Three accused were arrested in the case. Last week, a local court granted them bail. However, they were released on Monday and hours later Nagesh committed suicide, fearing for his and his son's life, police said.