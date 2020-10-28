A Telangana Kidnapping, Accused In Burqas, 10 Crores In Bitcoins Demand

Dr Hussain was found in the car with his hands and legs tied.

A dentist in Telangana was kidnapped from his hospital yesterday by five men wearing burqas. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs. 10 crore in Bitcoins.

Dr Hussain, the dentist, was kidnapped from a dental hospital in Kismatpur, in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, yesterday afternoon and taken to Hyderabad where he was kept in a room in an undisclosed area.

The kidnappers spoke Marathi, the police said.

The dentist was later handed over to four others who were in a Bolero. They were asked to go to Bengaluru or Shivamogga in neighbouring Karnataka.

Dr Hussain was targeted as he is also into the real estate business and has a property in Kismatpur.

He was rescued after the police traced the car in which he was taken away. While one of the accused was caught in Andhra Pradesh's Anantpur after the car was surrounded by cops, three other men escaped into the nearby fields.

