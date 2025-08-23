Indian-Origin Man Seeks Apology After 47-Day-Jail In False US Kidnapping Case

An Indian-origin man has demanded a public apology from law enforcement in Georgia after spending 47 days in jail on what turned out to be false kidnapping charges.

Mahendra Patel, 62, was arrested in March after a woman at a Walmart accused him of trying to grab her two-year-old son from a mobility scooter. But surveillance footage later revealed Patel had only tried to stop the child from falling. The charges were dropped earlier this month.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Patel described the ordeal as "harrowing" and said his life and reputation have been destroyed.

"I lost 17 pounds in jail. I didn't get my medicines for days. I'm vegetarian, so I lived on bread, peanut butter, and milk," he said. "Other inmates threatened me. One said, 'If I take you in the shower and beat you, what would you do?' Another demanded half a million dollars for protection."

The 47 days behind bars, Patel says, were marked by humiliation and fear. "Some said I'd chop up kids and eat them. Others threatened to 'take care' of me once I got out."

Outside jail, Patel's family endured social media abuse. "People wrote that I should be deported, burned alive, or sent to El Salvador," he recalled.

Surveillance video from the Walmart eventually cleared him. It showed Patel briefly holding the child as the scooter turned sharply, preventing a fall. "The footage proves there was no confrontation. I even passed the woman several times calmly before leaving the store," he said.

Patel insists he is not seeking damages but accountability. "I demand a public apology from the police and the district attorney. They must also explain what steps they'll take so this never happens to another innocent person," he said.