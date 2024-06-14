6-Year-Old Kidnapped From Rice Mill, Raped, Murdered In Telangana,

In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by a man in Telangana's Peddapalli district on Thursday night.

According to police, the accused kidnapped the girl from a rice mill where she was asleep with her mother. He took the girl to nearby bushes and sexually assaulted her. He later killed her.

When the victim's mother found her missing past midnight, she alerted other workers. They found the girl lying dead near the rice mill.

The workers caught hold of the accused a truck driver from Uttar Pradesh, and handed him to police.

The visuals of the accused carrying the girl in his arms were recorded on CCTV cameras. The incident, which occurred around 11 p.m., sent shock waves in Peddapalli.

Police shifted the victim's body to a government hospital for autopsy and took up investigation.

The victim's family and women's organisations have demanded justice.