6 Coaches Of Godavari Express Derail In Telangana, No Injuries

Six coaches of Godavari Express derailed in Telangana between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar, informed railway officials on Wednesday. According to them, no passenger was injured and no causalities were reported.

"Passengers are being cleared by the same train by detaching the derailed coaches," stated an official release.

Further details are awaited.

On January 18, the wheels of a general coach of the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train derailed at Sivalingapuram station in the Kottavalasa-Araku section, the railways said.

No one was injured in the incident that happened at 9.45 AM Tuesday when the train was entering the station, according to an official statement. Whether the reason for the derailment was the steep gradient section, very difficult terrain, or the temperature drop is under investigation, it said

As soon as the derailment occurred, the authorities came into action and an accident relief train rushed to Shivalingapuram station from Visakhapatnam. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy along with a team of engineers rushed to the site to monitor the restoration operations. The derailed coach was detached from the train and was sent to its destination, Kirandul.

The restoration works were completed by 2 PM on the same day, stated the official statement.

