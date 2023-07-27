Over 80 Tourists Rescued From Telangana's Highest Waterfall

Disaster relief teams today rescued 85 tourists who got trapped in a deep forest area in Telangana's Mulugu district after they went to see the Muthyaladhara, the highest waterfalls in the state.

While returning from the waterfall, the hikers were unable to cross on foot as the water levels had risen following incessant rainfall and the flow was tough to negotiate.

Several districts in Telangana have issued a red alert for heavy rain today. The state government has declared holidays for all educational institutions today.