23 Journalists Test Positive For COVID-19 In Telangana

According to the Health Minister's office, out of 140 journalists whose samples were collected, 23 journalists tested positive for coronavirus.

Out of 140 journalists whose samples were collected in Telangana, 23 tested positive. (Representational)

Hyderabad:

Twenty-three journalists tested positive for COVID-19 in Telangana on Sunday. So far, 60 journalists have contracted the disease while one died due to the disease, said Telangana Health Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, 237 more COVID-19 positive cases and three fatalities were reported in Telangana on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state is now at 4974, including 2377 discharged, 2412 active cases and 185 deaths, said State Health Department.

