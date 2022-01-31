2 Men Shoot At Car Driver, Flee With Rs 43 Lakh In Telangana: Police

They broke the glass window and shot at the driver injuring him (Representational)

Two unidentified men shot at the driver of a car and decamped with Rs 43.50 lakh from the vehicle at a sub-registrar office at Siddipet in Telangana on Monday.

The money was in a bag kept in the car by a man who had sold a plot.

The two men on a bike asked the car driver to open the door but he refused, police said.

They broke the glass window and shot at the driver injuring him.

Then, they grabbed the bag and fled with the cash.

Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

