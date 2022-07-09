2 Dead In Wall Collapse As Telangana Receives Heavy Rain

Traffic movement is affected in Hyderabad due to the rains.

A woman and her daughter died in a wall collapse due to heavy rain in Telangana's Nalgonda as the weather office issued a red alert for the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in 14 districts of the state today.

Meanwhile, traffic movement is affected in Hyderabad due to the rains. The southwest monsoon has been active over the state, the Met office said.

The red alert indicates isolated heavy to very heavy or extremely heavy rain likely in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban) districts today.

The red alert was issued yesterday for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sirsilla, and Siddipet districts for Friday and Saturday.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur in Adilabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal and Malkajigiri districts. Isolated heavy rain is very likely in the rest of Telangana," the IMD further said.

The heavy rain forecast is due to the cyclonic circulation over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal off the South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts extending up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level and tilting south-westwards, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The average cumulative rainfall recorded in the state during June 1-July 8 was 265.7 mm as against the normal of 180.3 mm. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation recorded the highest rainfall of 10.1 mm at Charminar in Hyderabad.

Maximum temperatures in the state are expected to range between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius while minimum temperatures will range between 20-23 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, floods have been reported in 13 districts of neighbouring Karnataka.