11 Dead In Huge Fire At Cracker Warehouse In Telangana's Warangal

11 people were killed and five others injured in a fire at a firecracker factory in Telangana's Warangal

11 people died today when a fire broke out in a firecracker godown in Telangana's Warangal Rural district, police said.

Efforts to extinguish the fire, which broke out at around noon, was still being carried out when reports arrived at around 1:45 pm. Fire fighters were also carrying out rescue operations at the godown, which was near Kotalingala village, around 135 km from Warangal town.

"Around 15 people were reported to be inside when the fire broke out," the police said.

Witnesses said they heard a big blasts before seeing the massive fire. Five people who were injured have been admitted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal town.

An investigation has been ordered and the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

