Woman Set On Fire In Telangana In Broad Daylight Allegedly By Her Stalker

When a couple passing by tried to help the woman, the attacker threatened them and later fled the spot, police said.

Telangana | | Updated: February 27, 2019 13:01 IST
Police suspect the man set the woman on fire for rejecting his love. (FILE PHOTO)


Hyderabad: 

A college student was set on fire in full public view, allegedly by her stalker, in Telangana's Warangal, police said today. She has been critically injured and is presently hospitalised, they added.

The incident occured in Hanamkonda when the BSc student was on her way to college. Avinash, a student of the same college, allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire, police said.

The woman has sustained 90 per cent burn injuries.

Police suspect the man set the woman on fire for rejecting his love.

This is second such incident in Telangana this month. Earlier this month, a girl was critically injured after her alleged stalker stabbed her repeatedly in broad daylight in Hyderabad.

