Australian Woman Sets Friend On Fire After He Asked Her To "Stay In The Kitchen"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 24-year-old Australian woman pleaded guilty to arson. Corbie Jean Walpole set her friend Jake Loader on fire after a comment. The incident occurred during a party at her home in New South Wales.

A 24-year-old Australian woman allegedly set her 23-year-old friend, Jake Loader, on fire after he made a misogynistic comment during a party. According to ABC News, Corbie Jean Walpole, pleaded guilty to arson, telling the court she felt overwhelmed by Loader's behaviour throughout the night, which culminated in the sexist remark that sparked the attack. The sentencing has been adjourned, with Walpole awaiting her fate in the Albury District Court.

Notably, Corbie Jean Walpole hosted a party at her home in Howlong, New South Wales, on January 7, 2024, with Jake Loader and their friends. The group had been partying all night, drinking and consuming substances, including cocaine. Walpole claimed Loader was being antagonistic, trying to wrestle her and disturbing her sleeping boyfriend.

The situation escalated when Jake Loader made a sexist comment, telling Corbie Jean Walpole she should "stay in the kitchen making scones" if she couldn't handle drinking with the men. This remark enraged the 24-year-old, who then grabbed a gallon of gasoline from the garage and poured it on Loader. She reportedly waved a lighter at him threateningly, with Loader taunting her, saying, "Go on, do it." Walpole was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine at the time.

Walpole ignited Loader by touching him with a lighter, according to court testimony. Loader suffered burns to 55% of his body, losing some sweat glands, and was placed in a medically induced coma for eight days, as detailed in a victim impact statement. He underwent 10 surgeries and spent 74 days in a Melbourne hospital burn unit, the statement noted.

Jake Loader also suffered severe epidermal damage, forcing him to avoid sunlight. Corbie Jean Walpole expressed remorse for her actions, citing her struggles with substance abuse since a 2022 breakup. She claimed Loader's antagonistic behaviour, including a wrestling attempt, pushed her to the edge, leading to the attack.

"To this day, I feel horrible, remorseful, guilty for what I have done to Jake, not only Jake but his family, his loved ones, his mutual friends… anyone who has been impacted in this entire case. I find it very hard to believe the injuries that were caused was from my doing. I would do anything to go back in time," she said.