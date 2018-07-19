10-Year-Old Gives 1 Lakh "Birthday Party" Money To Hyderebad Relief Fund

Varunika met KT Rama Rao along with her father and handed over a cheque for Rs one lakh towards CMRF, it said.

Telangana | | Updated: July 19, 2018 01:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
10-Year-Old Gives 1 Lakh 'Birthday Party' Money To Hyderebad Relief Fund

Varunika wished to meet Minister KT Rama Rao and donate Rs one lakh (Twitter)

Hyderabad: 

In a noble gestures, a 10-year-old girl in Hyderabad contributed Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund (CMRF), which she would have used for her birthday party.

Varunika wished to meet state Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and donate Rs one lakh, which her father would have spent on her birthday party, to use it for public welfare, a state government release said.

She met KT Rama Rao along with her father and handed over a cheque for Rs one lakh towards CMRF, it said.

The minister appreciated the girl's gesture, it said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

HyderabadKT Rama Rao

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................