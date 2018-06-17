10-Year-Old Allegedly Raped, Murdered By Labourer In Telangana Police picked up Pravin and during the course of investigation he reportedly confessed to "raping and murdering" the girl.

Share EMAIL PRINT The incident occurred in Soan mandal of the district on Saturday. (Representational) Hyderabad: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a labourer in Nirmal district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.



The incident occurred in Soan mandal of the district on Saturday, they said.



The accused, Pravin Kumar, 26, took the girl, who was playing near her house, to an isolated place under some pretext and allegedly "raped and later murdered" her, police said.



The girl's parents searched for her and later lodged a complaint with the police after which a missing case was registered.



Subsequently, some locals found the body of the minor girl this afternoon and alerted her parents and police, they added.



Police picked up Pravin and during the course of investigation he reportedly confessed to "raping and murdering" the girl.



A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.







