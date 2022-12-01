Xiaomi 13 Pro Design, Colour Options Tipped in Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch: Details

Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to launch soon in China

Xiaomi 13 Pro live images have been leaked online ahead of the launch of the smartphone in China. The Chinese firm on Wednesday postponed the launch event for the upcoming Xiaomi 13 series. It was scheduled to launch at least two premium smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro on Thursday. Xiaomi is yet to announce an alternative launch date for the upcoming series. Meanwhile, a new leak has revealed live images and colour options of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is set to debut alongside the regular Xiaomi 13 model.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone will launch in China in three colour options, according to the leaked images shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The images reveal the Xiaomi 13 Pro in green, blue and white colour options. There is a square block sitting on top of the rear panel, which houses a triple-camera setup. The phone features a Leica-branded camera module, in line with Xiaomi's previously-announced collaboration with the legendary camera equipment maker.

The device sports a curved display with a hole-punch cutout at the top. The “About Phone” page of the device reveals some of the specifications that have already been confirmed. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It will come with at least 8GB of RAM and 5GB of virtual RAM. Xiaomi is also likely to launch the phone in a 12GB LPDDR5X RAM configuration along with 256GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. The device runs on the latest Android 13-based MIUI 14.0.2 version.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor. The device will also feature a 75mm Leica-optimised telephoto lens, which will most likely feature a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor, according to the rumour mill. The flagship smartphone is also said to feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor.

In addition to this, the phone is rumoured to sport a 6.73-inch E6 OLED display with a 2K resolution. It will have support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is also rumoured to pack a 5000mAh battery. It will support 120W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.