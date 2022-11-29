Xiaomi 13 Pro Design Render Leak Suggests Leica-Branded Rear Camera Setup

The leaked Xiaomi 13 Pro render is said to be its Ceramic Green variant

Highlights Xiaomi 13 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

It is said to feature a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO display with a 2K resolution

The Xiaomi 13 Pro may feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 main camera

Xiaomi 13 series — including the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro — will launch in China on December 1. The Chinese tech giant has confirmed that its upcoming flagship lineup will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. They will also get a high-end OLED display with a 1.6mm narrow bottom bezel. Xiaomi is yet to disclose the designs and detailed specifications of the Xiaomi 13 series. However, a notable tipster has now leaked a render of the Xiaomi 13 Pro that suggests the design of its rear panel.

The supposed Xiaomi 13 Pro render was leaked by tipster fenibook (Twitter: @liujianjian29). It is depicted to feature a square-shaped camera module housing a triple rear camera setup. The Xiaomi handset is also said to sport Leica branding on the back. It appears to feature volume rockers and a power button on the right edge as well.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 series will debut in China on December 1. During the event, it will also unveil MIUI 14, Xiaomi Buds 4 TWS earphones, and Xiaomi Watch S2.

As per a recent report, the Xiaomi 13 Pro may feature a 6.7-inch E6 LTPO display with a 2K resolution. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handset may pack 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and feature 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of onboard storage.

This upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is said to get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 primary sensor, along with two 50-megapixel secondary cameras. It may feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well. The Xiaomi 13 Pro could house a Surge C2 image signal processor (ISP) for improved camera performance. The handset is expected to have a 4,800mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.