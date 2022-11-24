Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Fold 3, Flip 4, Flip 3 Get Android 13-Based One UI 5 Update in More Countries: Reports

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has yet to be updated to Android 13 in India

Highlights Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models get the latest Android 13 features

These models also get updated to the latest November 2022 security patch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has already been updated to Android 13 in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — the company's recent foldable phones — are getting the update to Android 13 in more regions. While most smartphone manufacturers are still struggling with Android 13 betas, Samsung has begun delivering Android 13 updates to its recently launched smartphones on a war footing. The South Korean manufacturer has begun rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for its recent lineup of foldable smartphones in more countries. The new wave of updates appears to be rolling out to carrier locked smartphones in the US and unlocked smartphones in Europe. Updates are also rolling out to F series and A series handsets in India.

First reported by SamMobile, Android 13 software updates have started rolling out to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 users in the US.

As the report points out, these are only applicable to the carrier-locked versions of the handsets and are tagged with build numbers F936USQU1BVK3 and F721USQU1BVK3 respectively. Both updates also include the November 2022 security patch as well. For those not aware, the Indian model of the Galaxy Z Fold (SM-F936B) has already received its Android 13 update. However, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 users in India will still need to wait as the update has not arrived.

Meanwhile, the company is also updating the Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 to Android 13 in Europe.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will receive an update with build version F926BXXU2DVK3, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has received firmware version F711BXXU3DVK3. Like the newer models, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 also get updated to the November 2022 security patch.

Those who have not received the notification for the over-the-air (OTA) update, can check for updates by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install when available. Samsung Galaxy F62 and Galaxy A52 handsets have also begun receiving their respective Android 13 software updates in certain markets.

Samsung recently rolled out its latest One UI 5.0 update to its Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphones in some regions.