Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Galaxy A52 5G Start Receiving Android 13 Updates With One UI 5.0: Report

Among the many Samsung smartphones getting updated to Android 13 this year, the older Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and the Galaxy A71 5G can now also be added to this list. Samsung has started rolling out its Android 13 update for both smartphones, but the update for the Galaxy A71 5G will be available in certain regions only. The update packs the latest One UI 5.0 interface from Samsung and also brings the expected features that come with Android 13.

According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G model currently receiving the update is the carrier-locked model which went on sale only in the US. It is receiving an Android 13 update with One UI 5.0 with the firmware version A526USQU7DVK3. The source also claims that other carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy A52 sold in the US should also receive their respective Android 13 updates shortly.

To recall, Samsung launched two models of the Galaxy A52 in India, which includes the Galaxy A52, which only supported 4G bands and the Galaxy A52s 5G which packed 5G support along with some minor hardware upgrades.

As for the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, it was a global variant which was sold more widely, but did not reach India. Samsung only launched the non-5G variant of the handset, called the Galaxy A71 in India.

As per the same source the Galaxy A71 5G is getting upgraded to Android 13 with One UI 5.0 with the firmware version A716BXXU6EVL2. The report claims that the update is currently only being seeded to units in the UAE, but will be available in more Asian and European markets shortly.

Samsung's One UI 5.0 update brings plenty of cosmetic and performance improvements over the previous version of Samsung's customised Android 13 skin. There's a refreshed UI with themed dynamic icons, smarter stackable widgets and a brand-new lock screen which looks eerily similar to Apple's iOS 16 lock screen. There are also new multitasking gestures like a two-finger swipe-up for split screen and a swipe down from the right corner to launch an app in pop-up view. One UI also has its own Privacy Hub which has all the necessary controls in one place. Apart from this there is the usual serving of Android 13 features, which come in the form of privacy and security enhancements.