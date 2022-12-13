Oppo Find N2 Flip With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is said to feature a 3.26-inch cover display

Highlights Oppo Find N2 Flip may run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13

It could pack a 4,300mAh battery, 44W fast charging support

The Oppo Find N2 Flip may get a 50-megapixel IMX890 main camera

Oppo Find N2 Flip and Oppo Find N2 are set to break cover in China on December 15. Besides revealing their design, the company has not delved into any details surrounding these upcoming foldable smartphones. The Oppo Find N2 Flip has now seemingly surfaced on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The purported listing for the handset suggests that it could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. Meanwhile, recent rumours have suggested that this smartphone might sport a 6.8-inch foldable E6 AMOLED main screen and a 3.26-inch cover display.

An Oppo handset with the model number PGT110 has been listed on Geekbench. The model number is said to be associated with the upcoming Oppo Find N2 Flip clamshell foldable smartphone. The listed model is powered by an octa-core 3.20GHz chipset, which could be a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is said to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box, and feature 12GB of RAM. It might also be equipped with a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. The smartphone has achieved a single-core score of 1,306 and a multi-core score of 4,293, as per the listing on Geekbench.

The company previously confirmed that the Oppo Find N2 series will be unveiled in China on December 15 at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST) during the Inno Day 2022 event. As mentioned earlier, the company has remained tight-lipped regarding the specifications of these foldable smartphones.

As per a recent report, the Oppo Find N2 Flip clamshell foldable handset could sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ E6 AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to also feature a 3.26-inch cover display. This Oppo smartphone could run on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

In terms of cameras, this handset may feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX366 ultra-wide lens. There could also be a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 front-facing shooter. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is also tipped to pack a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.