OnePlus 10T 5G Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Update Rolling Out to Users: All Details

OnePlus 10T has finally started receiving its OxygenOS 13 update which is based on Android 13, after the company rolled out updates to its older smartphones. The update is long due as older and recent models like the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 9 have already been updated to the latest version of Android. The OnePlus 10T 5G was released on August 3, and went on sale in India on August 6. However, the phone was launched with OxygenOS 12, which is based on Android 12. Four months later, OnePlus has finally started rolling out the update to its flagship smartphone.

The OnePlus 10T 5G's update package is 4.4GB in size and OnePlus recommends that users have at least 5.5GB of storage space available for the installation. OnePlus in its official post mentioned that the stable update will first arrive for users who signed up for the Open Beta versions and will then be gradually seeded to more users. In short, it may take a while before an OTA notification will show up on the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone of a non-beta user. Users who cannot wait can also download their region-specific update and perform a manual install as instructed on the forum post.

As for the update, it brings the expected Android 13 features along with plenty of OnePlus-specific customisations that users of the operating system have grown used to. OnePlus has brought its new ‘Aquamorphic' design language, which according to the brand makes for “enhanced visual comfort”, to the OnePlus 10T. There are plenty of new physics-based animations and a new shadow-reflective clock as well. Apart from the above, there are optimisations to widget design, fonts and system icons as well.

Users who install the software can also expect some performance enhancements. There are also larger folders available on the home screen, and a new always-on display which shows live information whether it's coming from music, ride-hailing or food delivery apps. However, the feature only supports a limited number of third-party apps. Also added is a new sidebar toolbox with which users can open a floating window inside apps. OnePlus's Shelf feature has also been optimised and is switched on by default post the update, according to the company.

Other updates include optimisations for Screencast and earphone connectivity. There are also more optimisations added to the Insight and Portrait Silhouette always-on displays, which gets more personalisations. There is also a handy automatic pixelation feature which will automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot, according to OnePlus.