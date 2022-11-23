Nothing Ear 1 Completely Sold Out on Flipkart: Nothing India GM

The Nothing Ear 1 was launched in 2021, and has ANC and wireless charging

Nothing Ear 1, the company's first product which was launched in mid-2021, is now ‘completely sold out' on Flipkart, as per the company's general manager in India, Manu Sharma. This suggests that the Nothing Ear 1 is unlikely to come back in stock in India, as Flipkart was the only retailer selling the true wireless earphones since the product was launched in the country. Nothing has since launched the Ear Stick true wireless earphones, which appear to have replaced the Ear 1 as the primary (and only) audio product on offer from Nothing available for purchase in India, for now.

As per a tweet by Manu Sharma, the Nothing Ear 1 is now ‘completely sold out' on Flipkart. Given that Flipkart has been the only retailer selling the Nothing Ear 1 since they made their debut in India in 2021, this could be taken to mean that the company's first wireless earphones have now been discontinued in India.

The product is still listed on the company's website, and appears to be available in some global markets. However, buyers in India can no longer purchase the Nothing Ear 1. The company's product came with active noise cancellation and wireless charging, along with the eye-catching transparent design for both earpieces and the charging case.

Manu Sharma, in his tweet, goes on to recommend the Rs. 8,499 Nothing Ear Stick to potential buyers, which is currently available to buy through Flipkart and Myntra. It seems likely then that the Nothing Ear 1 won't be restocked in India, since units reserved for Indian buyers have now sold out entirely.

Nothing recently launched its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1. While a successor to the smartphone is likely some months away, the Nothing Ear 1 could see a successor coming sooner rather than later, since the Nothing Ear Stick's design has necessitated the exclusion of features such as active noise cancellation and wireless charging, which were present on the Nothing Ear 1.