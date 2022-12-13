MacBook Air, iPad Pro With OLED Displays Could be Launched in 2024, Tipster Says

Apple is tipped to use tandem stack technology for improved brightness, lifespan

Highlights Apple Watch, recent iPhone models currently feature OLED displays

BOE said to be setting up a new facility to supply these displays

Apple tipped to launch a MacBook under new category in 2024

Apple is still planning to introduce new MacBook Air and iPad Pro models in 2024 with OLED displays, according to a report. The company's plans were tipped by a reliable industry analyst, who previously suggested that the Cupertino company may utilise tandem stack technology for increased brightness, lifespan, and energy efficiency. Apple currently features OLED displays on the Apple Watch and recent iPhone models. These displays are expected to use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology to offer a variable refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz.

According to a 9to5Mac report citing display industry analyst and DSCC CEO Ross Young, Apple is still planning to bring a new 13-inch MacBook Air with an OLED display in 2024. The Cupertino company is said to also have 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models in the works as well.

The analyst had previously suggested that the MacBook model with an OLED display could also be marketed as simply a MacBook or a new MacBook Pro model. Apple might launch this rumoured model under a new category in the MacBook family, according to the tipster.

All three rumoured devices are expected to utilise tandem stack technology for boosting the display's brightness and lifespan, according to Young. It might also reduce power consumption by 30 percent. Furthermore, these displays may feature LTPO technology for offering a variable refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz. The analyst believes that OLED displays could become cheaper to produce in the next few years.

BOE is said to be planning to set up a new production facility with a capacity of up to 15,000 glass substrates per month, as per a previous report. This facility is reportedly aimed at providing OLED screens to Apple for the rumoured MacBook Air and iPad Pro models. It is expected to start production near the end of 2024.