iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC to Debut Alongside iQoo 11 Series on December 2

iQoo Neo 7 SE is confirmed to debut with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The company has also revealed that the smartphone will launch in China on December 2. iQoo has already scheduled the iQoo 11 series launch event to take place on the same date. A teaser video for the iQoo Neo 7 SE has revealed that the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. Recent reports suggest that the iQoo Neo 7S is also in the works, however, there has been no official confirmation from the company regarding it.

iQoo shared a post on Weibo announcing that the iQoo Neo 7 SE will launch in China on December 2 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The company has already scheduled the iQoo 11 series launch to take place on the same date. In addition, the iQoo Neo 7 SE is confirmed to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 mobile platform will be unveiled on December 1, making iQoo Neo 7 SE one of the first handsets to be powered by this chipset. iQoo has also revealed the design of the handset. It appears to sport a triple rear camera setup with OIS support.

The remaining specifications of this iQoo smartphone are still under wraps. A recent report suggests that the iQoo Neo 7 SE will come in Impression Blue, Geometric Black, and Pop Orange colours. It is expected to get an AMOLED E5 display. There could be a 5,000mAh battery with a 120W fast charging support. This handset may arrive with 8GB and 12GB RAM options.

The company launched the iQoo Neo 7 in October for a base price of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800). It features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. This smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.