Huawei Watch Buds With Inbuilt True Wireless Earphones to Launch Soon: Details

Huawei Watch Buds, a unique product that is a combination of a smartwatch and true wireless earphones, is set to launch soon. The product, perhaps the first of its kind globally, is primarily a smartwatch with a round colour screen, which doubles up as a storage and charging case for the included true wireless earphones. As of now, the product is only set to launch in China, although Huawei could later release it in other global markets as well.

At the moment, no details of the upcoming smartwatch-TWS combo product are known, but Huawei has teased its design through a Weibo post. The video shows the design and highlights the unique feature of the watch.

The top of the smartwatch dial that has the screen flips open like a lid, revealing the true wireless earphones and charging cutouts underneath. Naturally, the primary battery of the smartwatch will be used to charge the earpieces as well.

The teaser video shows a round colour screen on the smartwatch, along with a watch face displaying the battery level and charging status of the earphones when placed inside. The device is likely to run on Huawei's HarmonyOS platform, while the earphones will likely be able to connect normally via Bluetooth with any compatible device.

Huawei is also expected to launch new smartphones at the same event, which currently doesn't have a date, including the Nova 10 SE and Enjoy 50Z. The Chinese company has a significantly reduced presence in India, which makes the potential Indian launch of the Watch Buds and any other products quite unlikely.