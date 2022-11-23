Honor Magic Vs Foldable Smartphone With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

The Honor Magic Vs gets a gearless hinge made from aerospace-grade materials

Highlights Honor Magic Vs sports a 7.9-inch inner foldable OLED display

It has a 54-megapixel triple rear camera, 16-megapixel selfie snapper

The Honor Magic Vs packs a 5,000mAh battery, 66W fast charging support

Honor Magic Vs foldable smartphone was launched on Wednesday. The company's latest foldable handset sports a 6.45-inch exterior OLED screen and a 7.9-inch inner foldable OLED display. This Honor smartphone includes Dynamic Dimming Screen technology, which is designed to simulate dynamic natural light to reduce eye fatigue. The Honor Magic Vs is equipped with a gearless hinge made from aerospace-grade materials. Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Honor Magic Vs price, availability

The Honor Magic Vs is currently available to pre-book in China for a starting price of CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Its 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,000), meanwhile the 12GB + 512GB storage variant costs CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,03,000).

This Honor foldable smartphone is offered in Black, Cyan, and Orange colours. It is set to go on sale in China starting from November 30. The company has confirmed that the Honor Magic Vs will arrive in the global markets in Q1 2023.

Honor Magic Vs specifications, features

This smartphone features a 7.9-inch inner foldable OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and a resolution of 1,984x2,272 pixels. In addition, the Honor Magic Vs sports a 6.45-inch exterior OLED screen with an up to 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of up to 1,080x2,560 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with Adreno 730 GPU. This smartphone runs on Android 12-based MagicOS 7.0.

The Honor Magic Vs gets a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 54-megapixel IMX800 main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. It also features a 50-megapixel ultra-wide/ macro lens with an f/2.0 aperture, and an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture that offers 3x optical zoom. Furthermore, the rear camera setup supports electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and optical image stabilisation (OIS) technologies. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45. Honor has not specified the details of the camera on the inner display. However, it should boast similar specifications as the cover camera.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired Honor SuperCharge fast charging. The Honor Magic Vs is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone, which also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. This smartphone is equipped with a discrete security chip that is claimed to provide hardware-level protection along Honor's Dual TEE Security System. The handset has a thickness of 6.1mm when unfolded and 12.9mm when folded, and weighs about 261g, as per the company.