'Woman Leader Would Lead AIADMK In Future': Tamil Nadu Minister

Controversial Tamil Nadu minister Sellur K Raju said today a woman leader would lead the AIADMK in future but later clarified that it was to encourage women party workers to work with vigour during elections.

The minister made the remark at a party event where a lot of women party workers participated.

"A time will come when one among you, a woman, will lead the party in future," he said, adding the party will go on to have a great time in future too.

Mr Raju, who has courted controversies in the past, later told reporters that his remarks were aimed at motivating the women party cadres to work more as there is a bright future for them in the party.

"There were so many women workers. My remark was to encouage them to work with vigour for the (upcoming Lok Sabha) election," he said.

The minister said he cannot answer journalists' imaginary queries (if he indicated any woman leader to be the chief minister).

VK Sasikala, close aide of former chief minister and AIADMK supremo, late J Jayalalithaa, was removed from AIADMK in 2017.

Sasikala is in a Bengaluru jail since last February following her conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

Last year, Sellur K Raju was ridiculed for floating thermocol sheets in Vaigai dam to prevent loss of water due to evaporation.