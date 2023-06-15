Want To Do Politics Through Probe Agency: MK Stalin's Swipe At BJP

"You are there for me. The 2024 electoral field is awaiting us. Let us face them there," he said.

Once again training his guns against the ruling BJP over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against his cabinet colleague V Senthil Balaji, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday alleged the saffron party's leadership was engaged in "anti-people" politics and "wants to do its politics through the ED."

In a video posted on his official Twitter handle, MK Stalin also slammed the ED for its handling of Electricity and Prohibition and Excise minister Balaji, which it had arrested, alleging the DMK leader was subject to "mental pressure," and subsequently suffered a health issue.

"You all are aware of the unfair troubles being given to Senthil Balaji by the ED. None has any doubt that it is brazen political vendetta. Taking up a case that is 10 years old, he was confined and subjected to mental pressure. He was mentally and physically weakened and even suffered a life-threatening heart disease because of the ED. Can there be any more brazen political vendetta," Mr Stalin asked.

He said it is not wrong if Mr Balaji was enquired based on some complaint or related court order but that he was no ordinary person who could abscond.

He is an elected MLA and a five-time legislator and is a minister for the second time. He attends a lot of public events, Mr Stalin said.

"What is the need to enquire such person by confining him like a terrorist. When the ED officials came, he gave full cooperation and said he was ready to give whatever explanation sought by them. Despite this, he was confined for 18 hours, was not allowed to meet anyone. When his health got worse only then did they take him to hospital. If they had been ignorant then, it would have been a grave danger for his life," the CM added.

"What is the emergency for such an enquiry. Is there an undeclared emergency in the country. Looks so going by the ED's activity. To put it simply, the BJP leadership wants to do its politics through the ED; its is not ready to do politics by meeting people. They are also not ready to trust BJP. People will believe it only if it does politics for them. BJP's politics is anti-people," he said attacking the saffron party.

Mr Balaji was arrested on Wednesday by the ED in connection with a cash for jobs scam when he was Transport minister in the late Jayalalithaa-led cabinet. He has since been hospitalised after he complained of chest pain.

Mr Stalin said the BJP uses its probe agencies like the Income Tax department, CBI and ED to "intimidate" rivals whom it can not face politically or electorally.

He pointed out at the arrest of or action against leaders like Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena, AAP leader Manish Sisodia, RJD leader and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and those associated with TMC supremo and West Bengal Mamata Banerjee to support his claim.

However, these central agencies won't go to BJP-ruled Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh, Mr Stalin sarcastically remarked.

While the ED had carried out 112 raids in 10 years before the BJP came, it had done so on 3000 occasions after the saffron party captured power at the Centre, in 2014, Mr Stalin claimed.

He also said those who joined BJP following such raids "become saints," as there would be no progress in such cases.

Taking a swipe at the various central searches against the AIADMK leaders in 2016, 2017 and 2018, Mr Stalin asked if any of these reached its logical conclusion.

His government, which has initiated corruption cases against former AIADMK ministers, was ready to share the details with central agencies, he said and asked whether ED would reach their doorsteps as well.

He also took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently meeting AIADMK leaders, led by its chief K Palaniswami in Delhi and scoffed at Shah's "assertion against corruption" in Tamil Nadu earlier this week.

BJP and AIADMK are allies.

Mr Stalin, President of the DMK, said his party will not be afraid of the intimidation by the BJP and that its workers will take on any challenges.

The party has its own ideology and principles and was against communalism, casteism, discrimination based on birth and many other "regressive" aspects.

"We face such forces in the political arena. We are ready to put forth arguments for arguments. We will not budge if attempts are made to fall us in line through intimidation. We will stand upright; will face things," he said.

"Don't dare provoke the DMK worker. You can't face it. We also know all kinds of politics. This is not a threat, but a warning," he asserted.

The BJP at the Centre should shed its "authoritarian" attitude, Mr Stalin said, and assured the DMK workers he was there for them.

"You are there for me. The 2024 electoral field is awaiting us. Let us face them there," he said.

