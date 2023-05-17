Video: Chain Snatchers Target Woman, She Narrowly Escapes Being Run Over

The Coimbatore City Police launched a probe and arrested two people - Abhishek and Sakthivel - in connection with the incident.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras.

Coimbatore:

A woman narrowly escaped being run over by a car during a chain-snatching incident on Monday in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras. 

In a video shared by news agency ANI, which is now viral on social media, the woman, identified as Kaushalya, 33, was seen walking on a street when a white car approached her from behind. A man sitting in the front passenger seat reached out and grabbed her chain. 

Reacting quickly, Kaushalya held onto the chain tightly. However, the car dragged her along for a few feet, but she refused to let go of the chain. The man in the car eventually gave up and sped away.

