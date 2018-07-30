After M Karunanidhi's Heath Scare, MK Stalin Appeals For Calm: Updates

Two days after DMK chief M Karunanidhi was transferred to Kauvery Hosiptal from his Chennai residence, the 94-year-old leaders' health, according to hospital, had a "transient setback" late on Sunday evening. A health bulletin by the hospital stated that Mr Karunanidhi's condition was improving and he will be closely monitored. Thousands of party supporters gathered outside the hospital where Mr Karunanidhi is being treated. MK Stalin also issued an advisory to the supporters appealing to stay clam and not create inconvenience to the public.
Mr Karunanidhi, a five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was recovering from a long illness when he contracted the infection and developed a fever.
Here are the live updates of DMK Chief M Karunanidhi's Health:
July 29, 2018
Thousands of supporters gathered outside Chennai's Kauvery hospital as ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi's condition, sources said, took a turn for the worse. But in a late night statement, the hospital said his condition has stabilised. Calling it a "transient setback", the hospital said Mr Karunanidhi's condition is improving.
"Now, Karunanidhi is in good condition," says A Raja on ailing DMK leader's health condition pic.twitter.com/2WVxj80Y5r- NDTV (@ndtv) July 29, 2018
- Kaaruninidhi's condition stable after unexpected temporary setback
- Give no place for untoward incidents. Don't inconvenience public.
- Maintain peace and cooperate with police