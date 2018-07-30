After M Karunanidhi's Heath Scare, MK Stalin Appeals For Calm: Updates

M Karunanidhi Updates: Thousands of party supporters gathered outside the hospital where Mr Karunanidhi is being treated. MK Stalin also issued an advisory to the supporters appealing to stay clam and not create inconvenience to the public.

Tamil Nadu | Posted by | Updated: July 30, 2018 00:50 IST
Chennai: 

Two days after DMK chief M Karunanidhi was transferred to Kauvery Hosiptal from his Chennai residence, the 94-year-old leaders' health, according to hospital, had a "transient setback" late on Sunday evening. A health bulletin by the hospital stated that Mr Karunanidhi's condition was improving and he will be closely monitored. Thousands of party supporters gathered outside the hospital where Mr Karunanidhi is being treated. MK Stalin also issued an advisory to the supporters appealing to stay clam and not create inconvenience to the public. 

Mr Karunanidhi, a five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was recovering from a long illness when he contracted the infection and developed a fever. 

Here are the live updates of DMK Chief M Karunanidhi's Health:


Jul 30, 2018
00:50 (IST)
Statement issued by Kauvery Hospital late on Sunday night after a health scare. 
Jul 30, 2018
00:43 (IST)
Thousands of supporters gathered outside Chennai's Kauvery hospital as ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi's condition, sources said, took a turn for the worse. But in a late night statement, the hospital said his condition has stabilised. Calling it a "transient setback", the hospital said Mr Karunanidhi's condition is improving.
Jul 30, 2018
00:43 (IST)
Jul 30, 2018
00:42 (IST)
M K Stalin appeals for calm: 
  • Kaaruninidhi's condition stable after unexpected temporary setback 
  • Give no place for untoward incidents. Don't inconvenience public. 
  • Maintain peace and cooperate with police
Jul 30, 2018
00:33 (IST)
A five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr Karunanidhi was recovering from a long illness when he contracted the infection and developed a fever. For more than a year, he has not made any public appearance except occasional visits to his party office. He was admitted in hospital last on July 18 for a change of tracheostomy tube.

Jul 30, 2018
00:28 (IST)
In a photograph released by his party this morning, the 95-year-old was seen for the first time since his hospitalization on Friday.

Jul 30, 2018
00:28 (IST)
DMK Chief M Karunanidhi was transferred to the hospital post Friday midnight. He has been closely monitored by a group of doctors. He was initially admitted to Kauvery Hospital after a drop in blood pressure. 

His family had said yesterday. A statement from the hospital also confirmed that his blood pressure has stabilised.
Jul 30, 2018
00:25 (IST)
Thousands of supporters continue to gather outside Chennai's kauvery hospital. MK stalin issued an appeal urging party supporters to disperse without causing inconvenience to the public 

