After M Karunanidhi's Heath Scare, MK Stalin Appeals For Calm: Updates

Two days after DMK chief M Karunanidhi was transferred to Kauvery Hosiptal from his Chennai residence, the 94-year-old leaders' health, according to hospital, had a "transient setback" late on Sunday evening. A health bulletin by the hospital stated that Mr Karunanidhi's condition was improving and he will be closely monitored. Thousands of party supporters gathered outside the hospital where Mr Karunanidhi is being treated. MK Stalin also issued an advisory to the supporters appealing to stay clam and not create inconvenience to the public.

Mr Karunanidhi, a five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was recovering from a long illness when he contracted the infection and developed a fever.

Here are the live updates of DMK Chief M Karunanidhi's Health: