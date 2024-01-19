Case Against DMK Leader's Son For Abusing 18-Year-Old House Help

Cops suspect that she was beaten up and also had cigarette burns. (Representative)

The Chennai Police has filed a case against the son and daughter-in-law of DMK leader Karunanidhi for allegedly abusing an 18-year-old girl who used to work at their home, police said. Refusing to divulge more details of the case, a police officer told NDTV that they had been unable to meet the girl.

"We have not been able to meet the girl. She's being shielded. We don't know why. It would be clear soon," the officer said.

The girl belongs to a scheduled caste and was preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET. She was working as a domestic help to be able to enroll for NEET coaching.

Police said that she had been working at the house of the DMK leader's son for the last year. Doctors allegedly found injury marks on her and suspect that she was beaten up and also had cigarette burns.

"The young lady was taken to an Ulundurpet hospital for treatment and doctors there alerted the nearest police station. We are trying to speak to her to register a case. Neither she nor the family is accessible. We feel they are trying to avoid," an officer from the Neelangarai Police Station told NDTV.

On allegations of cigarette burns, the cop said, "Doctors say injuries are old. Only after investigation, we will get to know the facts."

Kathir, Executive Director of Evidence at a nonprofit, has sought a thorough investigation into the case and strict action against the couple.

Karunanidhi has denied the allegations and called them "politically motivated".

