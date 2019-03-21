'No Need For That': TTV Dhinakaran Dismisses AIADMK Alliance Talks

TTV Dhinakaran responded to claims made by Madurai Aadheenam (Mutt) head.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday categorically refuted Madurai Aadheenam (Mutt) head Arunagiri Nathar's statement that talks being held for its merger with the ruling AIADMK.

In a tweet, TTV Dhinakaran, who was sidelined and subsequently expelled from the AIADMK, termed Mr Nathar's statement about the merger talks as baseless.

"There is no truth in that. There is no need for that," he said.

Mr Nathar had told reporters that reconciliation between AIAMDK and Dhinakaran is going on.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.