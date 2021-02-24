Top Tamil Nadu Cop Accused Of Harassment, 'Shame,' Says MK Stalin

The officer accused of harassment has not made a statement so far (Representational)

A woman IPS officer in Tamil Nadu has accused a high-ranking male colleague of sexual harassment and misbehaviour, police sources confirmed on Wednesday.

The alleged harassment took place during Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's recent tour of central districts. Sources said the complaint will be referred to and investigated by a committee, in accordance with the Vishaka Guidelines.

The officer accused of harassment has not commented on the allegations at this time.

The officer also has been excluded from meetings relating to discussion of security cover for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, sources added.

DMK chief MK Stalin, who is Leader of the Opposition in the state, has criticised the ruling AIAMK for "shielding such officers".

Mr Stalin said: "It is a shame that the government shields such officers. This is (the) peak of ugliness... a reflection of arrogance. I bow my head to the woman officer for her courage."

The Prime Minister's visit comes ahead of Assembly elections - both in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry - due in a few weeks.