2-Year-Old Boy Falls In Borewell In Tamil Nadu, Rescue Operations On

Officials from fire service department are carrying out efforts to rescue the child (Representational)

Emergency efforts are on to rescue a two-year old boy who fell into a 30-foot deep borewell in a house in a village near Manaparai town in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district.

Earthmoving equipment has been pressed into service to dig a pit near the borewell as a part of the rescue effort.

Speaking to media, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said oxygen is continuously supplied into the borewell.

He said the boy was alive and officials on the spot are able to hear the baby crying.

