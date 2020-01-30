Thousands Of Migratory Australian Flamingos Arrive In Rameswaram

Bird watchers and tourists have flocked to the town to observe the migratory birds that come here during this season.

Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu:

Thousands of migratory Australian flamingos have flocked to Rameswaram's Dhanuskodi town in Tamil Nadu. Bird watchers and tourists have flocked to the town to observe the migratory birds that come here during this season.

The visit by these beautiful birds is enjoyed by tourists every year between January and March in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sathish, a resident of Rameswaram on Thursday said, "These flamingo birds usually come to Rameswaram during the month of January. These birds come here to eat worms present in the water. They come till March."

He said that bird lovers always appreciate the flocking of flamingos in large numbers.

Urging the state government to make a sanctuary here, he said, "Government must make a sanctuary for these birds so that they are not hunted."

