Tax Searches Underway At Premises Linked To Tamil Nadu Minister

Mr Balaji, a senior DMK leader from Karur, also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio.

Income Tax authorities on Friday launched coordinated searches across different locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, police sources said.

The searches were being held in cities including Karur and Coimbatore, at the premises of individuals allegedly linked to the minister, sources said without elaborating.

#WATCH | IT raids across Tamil Nadu in around 40 locations at various Government contractors' residences and offices who have alleged connection with Minister Senthil Balaji. Raids are currently underway in Chennai, Karur and other places. More details awaited: Sources



(Visuals from Karur)

Close relatives of the minister and some contractors were among those whose premises were being searched by the tax authorities.

Meanwhile, tense moments prevailed at Karur when miscreants allegedly damaged a car used by Income Tax officials. The windscreen was damaged by miscreants.

#WATCH | Clash breaks out between DMK workers and IT officials, who came to search the premises of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's brother Ashok, in Karur district.

The raids at the locations linked to the DMK strongman came at a time when Chief Minister M K Stalin is on an official foreign trip.

