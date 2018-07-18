Tamil TV Actor Found Hanging At Chennai Home, Police Question Husband

Priyanka had acted in several Tamil television serials (Representational)

A Tamil TV actress today allegedly committed suicide at her house, apparently because of differences with her husband who is being questioned, the police said.

The matter came to light this morning when the maid arrived at the 32-year-old actress's house and nobody answered the door, they said.

The servant then looked through a window and found Ms Priyanka's body hanging, the police said.

The maid informed the neighbours about this, and they called the police.

Ms Priyanka had acted in several Tamil television serials, including 'Vamsam' in which she acted alongside Ramya Krishnan of Baahubali-fame.

Investigations have begun and Ms Priyanka's husband of three years is being questioned, the police said.

He was not at home when the alleged suicide took place, they said.

Ms Priyanka's parents residing in Madurai have been informed, they said, adding that the body has been sent for autopsy.