Tamil Nadu To Receive Rains For Next 48 Hours: Weather Department

There are no special warnings for fishermen in Tamilnadu, an official said (File)

Rains lashed several parts of the city and its neighbourhood on Sunday bringing huge respite to the drought-hit Chennai.

"This rain has brought relief to us. Although it is raining very little. If people follow water harvesting during this time then it will really help us in the future," a local resident, Suresh Balaji said.

"Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive moderate rainfall for the next 48 hours. Since July both the places have received 16 cm of rainfall, usually, it is 18 cm," Puviyarasan, the Director of Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre told news agency ANI.

"There are no special warnings for fishermen in Tamil Nadu," he added.

