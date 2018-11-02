Tamil Nadu To Burst Crackers For An Hour Each On Diwali Morning, Evening

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board will study air quality seven days before and after the festival.

After the Supreme Court allowed all southern states to burst firecrackers for two hours anytime on Diwali day, modifying its order that restricted the use of "safe and green" firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm to tackle air pollution, the Tamil Nadu government has fixed two time slots for Diwali -- between 6 am and 7 am, and 7 pm to 8 pm.

Tamil Nadu will celebrate Diwali or Deepavali on November 6. The government has urged people to burst crackers with reduced decibel and pollution levels and stay away from hospitals and places of worship.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board will keep a track of the air quality seven days before and after the festival.

The Tamil Nadu government had requested the Supreme Court to allow bursting of crackers on Diwali morning, besides the already permitted period between 8 pm and 10 pm. The petition said the state should be allowed to burst crackers between 4.30 am and 6.30 am as well.

In its petition, the government said each state or sect has a separate set of beliefs and traditions as far as Deepavali celebrations are concerned and the top court's restriction would amount to "rejecting the people with their due religious rights and would subject the people of the state into much hardship".