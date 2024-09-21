Tamil Nadu Professor Placed Under Digital Arrest, Duped of Rs 10 Lakh

This incident is just one example of a growing trend of online scams.

Jayanthi, a professor and former journalist from Tamil Nadu, has fallen victim to a sophisticated online scam, losing a significant portion of her life savings. The scammers, posing as police officers during a video call, accused her of money laundering and indulged in intimidation tactics to extort a hefty sum.

The perpetrators, who displayed Jayanthi's Aadhaar card and claimed her bank account had been used for illicit activities, placed her under digital arrest, restricting her movement and communication. Over three days, they threatened to apprehend her unless she transferred Rs 10 lakh to what they claimed was an RBI account. Only later she realised she had been duped.

"They said an arrest warrant had been issued against me for laundering money," Jayanthi recounted. "They claimed my Aadhaar and bank account were used for illegal purposes and told me not to tell anyone as they have invoked National Security Act."

This incident is just one example of a growing trend of online scams targeting unsuspecting individuals across India. According to data from the Centre, a staggering Rs 10,100 crore has been siphoned off from hundreds of victims nationwide in the past two years. Chennai alone has seen losses amounting to Rs 132 crore, says the city police.

In Chennai Geetha (name changed), an insurance professional, lost Rs 4 lakh in a similar scam. She was kept under digital arrest right in her office cabin, with scamsters on a video call threatening her of cops waiting outside her office to arrest her if she did not part with her money.

"Although I was sure I was not involved in any illegal transactions, at that moment my concern was just to avoid any problem and shame. I didn't think of anything beyond with reason," Geetha said. A senior citizen, Sarala (name changed), a retired teacher, lost nearly Rs 1 crore in a similar fraud. Both of them shared their losses and the ordeal only after losing hefty money.

These scams, police say, are largely orchestrated by gangs operating from Cambodia, which lure individuals from India into cyber slavery. An estimated 12,000 Indians are currently trapped in these scam compounds, forced to perpetrate fraudulent activities against their own countrymen.

Recently, Cambodian authorities in India called for stricter measures against illegal recruiters in India who deceive individuals with promises of lucrative jobs abroad but instead trap them in these fraudulent schemes.

"For example, recruiters may advertise jobs in Australia but require training in Cambodia, where individuals become ensnared," said Karthik Tillam, the Honorary Consul General of Cambodia. "I urge the Tamil Nadu authorities to be vigilant and prevent these recruiters from operating within their jurisdiction."

Chennai Police has urged individuals to remain calm and alert in the face of such scams in the name of FedEx, BlueDart, Telecom or through matrimonial sites. They have asked the public to avoid answering calls from suspicious numbers. If confronted with suspicious calls or demands for money, it is crucial to immediately terminate the conversation and report the incident to authorities, police said. In the case of loss of cash, the police advise victims dialling 1930 immediately for assistance to potentially recover their lost funds.