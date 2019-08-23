Tamil Nadu On High Alert After Intel Says 6 Terrorists Have Entered State

Over the past few months the NIA has arrested at least 10 men, from across Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Police are on high alert following intelligence reports that six Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have infiltrated the state. One of the six is believed to be a Pakistani national.

"We have received this information and have alerted our force. We want (the) public to inform the police if the see any suspicious person or any suspicious activity," a senior police officer told NDTV.

Security in Chennai, the state capital, and Coimbatore has been strengthened, with hotels, airports, railway stations, theatres, shopping malls and places of worship under close watch. These two cities have come attack from fundamentalist groups in the past.

"We have strengthened security and conducting vehicular checks too in several places," a senior Chennai police officer told NDTV.

Over the past few months the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested at least 10 men, from across the state, suspected to have links to banned terrorist organisation ISIS. Investigators allege they had plans to launch terror attacks in the state. The families of those arrested denied the links and claimed they were being targeted.

One of those arrested after raids at seven locations across Coimbatore was Mohammed Azarudeen, the alleged mastermind of ISIS' Tamil Nadu module, who allegedly had links to the Easter suicide bomber attacks in Sri Lanka.

The agency had received the information that the accused and their associates were allegedly propagating ISIS ideology on social media and recruit young people. Cases were registered against Azarudeen and five other men from Coimbatore for planning terror attacks in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

In July the NIA conducted anti-terror raids at homes across a number of other Tamil Nadu cities, including Chennai and Madurai. The homes belonged to 14 men arrested by the agency after they were brought to India from the UAE, where they were allegedly raising funds with which to return and set up an ISIS terror cell.

