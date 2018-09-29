Tamil Nadu Man Rapes Woman, 65, After Having Alcohol With Her: Police

A farmer allegedly raped a 65-year old woman when the two were consuming liquor (Representational)

A farmer allegedly raped a 65-year old woman when the two were consuming liquor together at Valangaiman near Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur and was arrested on Friday, police said.

The 40-year old farmer and the woman, a sanitary worker, allegedly used to drink liquor together regularly and during one such occasion recently he allegedly raped her.

The woman cried for help and neighbours came to rescue her. The farmer ran from the scene after threatening them with dire consequences.

On a complaint, the man was arrested on Friday, police said adding the woman had been hospitalised.