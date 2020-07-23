Tamil Nadu Man Live-Streams His Suicide On Facebook: Police

He was rushed to the hospital, but was declared brought dead there. (Representational)

A 37-year old man was found dead at his house in Tamil Nadu after he killed himself and live-streamed the act on Facebook, the police said today.

When social media users watched the video online on Wednesday, they alerted his wife and the police. However, the man could not be saved, the police said.

Officials said the man was a driver by profession in Tiruppur district near Coimbatore and allegedly an alcoholic.

After his wife informed the police and the owner of their rented house, they rushed to the place and broke open the door of his room and found his body.

He was rushed to the Tirupur Medical College Hospital, but was declared brought dead by the doctors, the police said.

In a suicide note, allegedly written by him, the man said said no one was responsible for his death.

The police said a case had been registered and further investigation is on.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)