Tamil Nadu Man Kills Wife, 4 Children, Then Dies By Suicide: Cops

A man in Tamil Nadu allegedly killed his wife and 4 children and then died by suicide (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his wife and 4 children including 2 daughters in their teen and died by suicide at his house in Chengam taluk in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district, police said today.

Another daughter, aged about 9 years, has been admitted to the Government hospital in the region with cut injuries.

The man, later identified as Palanisamy, 45, was a farm labourer from Oranthavadi village near Chengam in the district.

Though the exact cause of the incident is not known, police said the incident came to light when the neighbours, who became suspicious, informed them today.

The police found Palanisamy hanging from the roof while his 37-year-old wife, 3 daughters and a son were found dead. Another girl child, aged about 9 years, was taken to the local hospital, said a senior police official.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)