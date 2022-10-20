Tamil Nadu Man Kidnaps College Student, Sexually Assaults Her

Police arrested the man after they found out the girl was living with him. (Representational)

Police on Thursday said they have arrested the owner of a mutton stall for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year old college student.

According to the police, Kavinraj, aged 30, proposed to the girl when she went to his stall to buy meat. One day, he reportedly kidnapped her and forcibly sexually assaulted her several times, and she became pregnant. Both stayed together, said the police.

Her parents searched for her in various places and lodged a complaint, the police said. Upon learning about their daughter living with the stall owner, the police said they arrested him and sent the girl for a medical test. Later, police sent the girl back to her parents.

