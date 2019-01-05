Tamil Nadu Government Assures Action In HIV-Infected Blood Transfusion Case

A 24-year-old pregnant woman turned HIV-positive when she received infected blood from a 19-year-old man.

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday assured action against senior officials in the case where a pregnant woman was allegedly infected by HIV due to a faulty medical procedure at a state-run hospital.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar told the Tamil Nadu assembly that three lab technicians were fired for the lapse at the blood bank. He added that a panel was set up to inspect the lapse. He assured appropriate action once the inquiry is complete.

Mr Vijayabhaskar also said that the blood screening process at the blood bank was as per the guidelines laid down by the National Aids Control Organisation.

He also said that the affected woman was allotted a piece of land. He added that the government will ensure all assistance to her family.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation with opposition parties in Tamil Nadu demanding the removal of the health minister.

Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin demanded action against top administration officers in the matter where a 24-year-old pregnant woman turned HIV-positive after she received infected blood during a blood transfusion, donated by a 19-year old man in December.

The man, who tried to kill himself after learning about the blood transfusion, died at a hospital last week.

The DMK also demanded relief for the family of the 19-year-old donor as he was unaware of being HIV positive.